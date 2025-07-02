An appeal’s been issued for information on a woman who was last seen in Carlow town a week ago.
41-year-old Natalie Nolan’s last known whereabouts was in the Tullow Street area at about 7am on Tuesday, 24th June and was reported missing on Monday, 30th June.
Natalie is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height, is of a slim build, with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was wearing a long, black jacket, jeans, white runners and a light coloured baseball cap and carrying a black rucksack and white shoulder bag.
Concern has been expressed for her wellbeing so anybody with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.