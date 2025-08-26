A new CT scanner for St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny appears to be a step closer.

Minister for Public Health and Wellbeing Jennifer Murnane O’Connor confirmed to KCLR News that the provision of a second at the local facility has been approved by the capital planning expert group.

It will be at least 12 months before it will be installed and operational and when realised would see the number of daily scans potentially double from 45 to 90.

Minister Murnane O’Connor says it’s part of an overhaul of facilities;

Meanwhile, the news comes as the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris TD, and Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD, are due to visit St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny later this week.