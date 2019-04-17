Second workplace death, this time on the Kilkenny Waterford border

A second local community’s in mourning after another workplace death.

The Health & Safety Authority’s confirmed that a man in his 70s suffered fatal injuries while emptying a septic tank on a farm in Ferrybank yesterday morning.

The man, who was in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to University Hospital Waterford. A post mortum’s taking place there.

It follows the death of father of two John Doyle, in his 40s, who was blown off the first floor of a house in strong winds at Rathoran, Bagenalstown on Monday.