The St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior League gets underway tonight, with Dicksboro taking on O’Loughlin Gaels in the opening fixture of the new campaign.

Throw-in is at 7pm in Castlecomer, and you can hear full live commentary on KCLR Plus.

There has been one fixture change ahead of the weekend, with Saturday’s meeting of Thomastown and Clara moved from Bennettsbridge to Mullinavat.

That game will be live on KCLR from 3.30pm, with coverage brought to you by John Phelan Skip Hire and Petals ‘N Blooms.

Speaking to KCLR Sport ahead of the new season, Thomastown’s Cian Farrell said recovery will be key as players balance league, championship and demanding training schedules over the coming months.

“You have to keep the body well minded if you want to play at your best. The week between matches I think does help.

“Management are well able to balance between training and matches, getting the right kind of rest in between them.”

With the senior league getting underway and championship action not far away, another busy and exciting club hurling season is set to begin across Kilkenny.

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