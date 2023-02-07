Series of criminal damage incidents in Tullow, Co Carlow sees a home and two vans targeted

A home and two vans were targeted in a series of criminal damage incidents in Tullow over the weekend.

The window of a van was smashed with a stone at Fr Murphy Park – that happened in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon sometime between 12.30pm and 1.20pm.

Separately the tyres were slashed on a van parked in Market Square sometime between 6pm on Saturday evening and 5am on Sunday morning.

And a window broken at a house on Bishop Street at around 6.15pm on Sunday evening is also under investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage on any of the incidents is asked to contact Tullow Gardaí.