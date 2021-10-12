KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Series of events to help young people through separation, bereavement and loss set to start in Carlow
It's to equip them to deal with death or loss
A series of events aiming to help young people through separation, bereavement and loss is starting in Carlow later.
Good Grief is being run by Carlow Regional Youth Service over the next five weeks.
Siobhan O’Dywer says this is important because we spend so much time trying to teach children how to deal with life but we don’t equip them to deal with death or loss.