Serious M9 crash leaves route section closed for next few hours

A section of the M9 motorway is now closed following an accident in the past hour.

The crash happened northbound after Junction 5 Tinryland.

It’s understood at least one person’s been seriously injured.

The route section between the Tinryland & Castledermot exits are expected to be off limits until at least 3 o’clock this afternoon.

It’s the fourth road incident locally today following early morning crashes in Ballygub, Inistioge, main street Paulstown while a car went on fire also on the M9 in the Ballyhale/Knocktopher area.