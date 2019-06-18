KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Health Services at St Luke’s Hospital to be Disrupted this Week

Health Service Staff Across the Country are to Strike Later this Week

KCLR96FM News & Sport 18/06/2019

Tuesday 18th June

Health services at St Luke’s are to be disrupted this coming Thursday.

A strike with 10’000 hospital support staff around the country is set to go ahead.

Staff at various support-staff grades, including chefs, porters and healthcare assistants, are involved in a pay dispute with the HSE.

Talks aimed at resolving the row ended without agreement at the Workplace Relations Commission last night.

Close