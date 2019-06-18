KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Health Services at St Luke’s Hospital to be Disrupted this Week
Health Service Staff Across the Country are to Strike Later this Week
Tuesday 18th June
Health services at St Luke’s are to be disrupted this coming Thursday.
A strike with 10’000 hospital support staff around the country is set to go ahead.
Staff at various support-staff grades, including chefs, porters and healthcare assistants, are involved in a pay dispute with the HSE.
Talks aimed at resolving the row ended without agreement at the Workplace Relations Commission last night.