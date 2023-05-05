SETU Registrar says more students in Carlow and Kilkenny than ever have a chance to go to university

More local students than ever have a chance to go to university.

That’s according to the Registrar of the South East Technological University which is celebrating a year in existence this month.

Leaving Cert students can change their course choices online from 12noon today free of charge.

SETU Registrar Dr Derek O’Byrne has been telling KCLR they are encouraging this year’s crop of exam students to stay local.

He also noted how more local students will have options to go to university because they can stay local and not have the massive costs of moving away from home.

Dr O’Byrne added that this years leaving cert students will have even more options as they progress in their college careers.

Meanwhile, it comes as the country’s new veterinary college could be based in south Kilkenny.