New national veterinary college may be based in south Kilkenny

The country’s new national veterinary college may be based in Kilkenny.

There have been discussions around the creation of such facility outside of Dublin – the existing one is based at the UCD campus.

The offices of ministers Simon Harris and Charlie McConalogue both say no decision regarding its location has yet been made.

However, Mayor David Fitzgerald told our Farm Show last night that he believes it will be based at Kildalton College in south Kilkenny and that it will fall under the auspices of the South East Technological University which is due to outline its five-year plan later this month.

Speaking on the same programme to our Matt O’Keeffe, Kilkenny County IFA Chair Jim Mulhall welcomed the move.

