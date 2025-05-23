A research team at South East Technological University (SETU) has secured major international funding for a pioneering gene therapy project aimed at treating Canavan disease — a rare and fatal neurological disorder that affects young children.

The two-year study, led by Dr Lee Coffey, has been awarded €159,000 by ELA International, marking the first time the organisation has funded a project based in Ireland.

The initiative, inspired by Dr Coffey’s personal experience with the disease in his own family, will see SETU partner with leading researchers from the University of Massachusetts, including renowned gene therapy experts Professors Guangping Gao and Dominic Gessler.

Speaking to KCLR News, Dr Coffey expressed his gratitude for the support and the opportunity to advance vital research.

“We are incredibly grateful to ELA International for recognising the potential impact of our work,” he said. “This award not only supports our ongoing collaboration with UMASS Medical School but also places Ireland on the global map for rare disease gene therapy development.”

Canavan disease is a degenerative condition that affects the brain’s white matter, leading to severe developmental delays and a significantly shortened lifespan. Current treatments are limited, and this gene therapy project offers new hope for families affected by the condition.

The funding represents a significant milestone for both Irish medical research and the future of rare disease treatment globally.