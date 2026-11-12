Nine South East Technological University researchers have been named in the top two percent of scientists in the world.

The list, which was published by TOPSCINET, highlights work from academics which is frequently cited in their respective fields.

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Those on the list specialise in a wide range of disciplines, spanning from public health and advanced manufacturing to sustainable agriculture and renewable energy.

Among those named was the late Professor John Wells, who died earlier this year while serving as the universities Head of Health Sciences.

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President of S-E-T-U, Professor Veronica Campbell said it was especially meaningful to see his name on the list.

Others listed are Dr Raja Das, Professor Gillian Gardiner, Dr Nima E. Gorji, Dr Marcos Mariano, Professor John Nolan, Dr Sweta Rani, Dr Wanan Sheng and Professor Marie Claire Van Hout.

“Nine of our colleagues have earned international recognition for work they have built up over many years. That is a proud moment for SETU,” said Professor Veronica Campbell, President of SETU. “I congratulate each of the researchers named and acknowledge the teams and collaborators who have helped make their work possible.”