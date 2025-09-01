A SETU student has won a national award in recognition of his innovative business venture, draught craft mixers.

Sam McGrath, who is in his final year on the Level 8 Bachelor of Business course, took home the Best Pitch award and second place in the poster category at the Student Inc national showcase.

Sam developed his Draught Craft Mixers after six years working in hospitality when during that time, he saw the impact of shrinking margins and the scale of waste caused by single-use bottles and cans.

He’s been telling KCLR News’ Martin Quilty it was one of the most nerve wrecking experiences he been through – hear that here;