Student capacity looks set to increase at the South East Technological University with plans for two new buildings at its two main campuses.

A Science and Health building is planned for Carlow – it features undergraduate and postgraduate science laboratories, general teaching space, learning resource space, administration space and ancillary space and is expected to help cater for an extra 500 people.

While in Waterford, another 1,000 will benefit from an engineering, architecture, computing and general teaching facility.

Political sources have told KCLR News that contracts have been signed for the start of construction for the multi-million euro structures.