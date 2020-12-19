Seven IT Carlow students granted 1916 Bursaries

Seven students at Institute of Technology Carlow have been awarded 1916 Bursaries.

Each of the awardees has overcome significant barriers to attend college, including two recipients from the institute’s linked provider An Cosán, based in Dublin.

The remainder are currently undertaking programmes of study at the Carlow and Wexford campuses.

The 1916 bursary will provide each student with €5,000 per academic year to support them in their studies.

The 1916 Bursary Fund was announced by the Minister for Education and Skills on 30 December 2017. It is open to socio-economic groups that typically have low participation in higher education due to facing significant barriers. These include lone parents; ethnic minorities; students with a disability; Irish travellers; first-time mature student entrants and further education award holders.

Bursary applicants were asked to outline their aspirations for the future, identify the financial and social impediments that stood in their way, and to provide examples of how they had already shown leadership in their homes, schools or communities.

Following confirmation of the award, one of the successful applicants from An Cosán said, “This bursary will greatly benefit my life and my family’s. I am a traveller and have really struggled to secure funding to complete my college degree and this bursary will now give me the chance to better my opportunities in life. It will open doors for me and show my children that education leads to advancement. I’d like to thank Institute of Technology Carlow for this magnificent opportunity”.

A second awardee commented, “I am overwhelmed with relief and happiness. You do not know how much this means to me and my children. I want to build a good life for us through getting my degree and show my girls how to shine, not just survive, after everything we have been through. I can do this now without worrying how I was going to get the money together. From the bottom of my heart, thank you”.

Dr. Joseph Collins, who is head of the faculty of lifelong learning at Institute of Technology Carlow commented, “I’ve been lucky enough to meet and hear the inspiring stories of students who have benefited from bursaries, and whose lives are being transformed by this support. These bursaries have been absolutely crucial in giving those with huge potential, who might otherwise miss out, the opportunity to succeed in higher education”

Speaking at the announcement of the awardees, David Denieffe, Vice-President for Academic Affairs, Institute of Technology Carlow said, “The 1916 bursaries reflect the educational vision of those who fought for Irish independence and their aspiration for a New Ireland of equal rights and opportunities. 100 years later, we are still working towards this vision and the 1916 Bursaries reflect the commitment of the Department of Education and Skills and the Higher Education Authority to greater access to education. The bursaries will make a crucial difference in the lives of its awardees, many of whom are overcoming significant personal and financial obstacles to attend Institute of Technology Carlow. I congratulate each and every one of them.”

The 1916 Bursary scheme is funded by the Department of Education and Skills and the Higher Education Authority under the Programme for Access to Higher Education (PATH) Fund in recognition of the strong focus on education and equality taken by the leaders of the 1916 Rising.

Institute of Technology Carlow, along with its Southern Cluster partners, is allocated seven 1916 Bursaries for first year undergraduate students. The overall fund will support 600 students over the course of three years.