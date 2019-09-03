Seven Medieval Bodies Found Under Freshford Footpath

Seven medieval bodies have been found under a footpath in Freshford.

An archaeological dig has been taking place on Kilkenny Street for the past week and finishes up today.

Earlier this year, works by Irish Water uncovered possible remains and a license was then granted to Kilkenny-based company, Shanarc, to carry out an excavation.

Manager, Seán Shanahan has told KCLR News it’s difficult at the moment to say exactly how old the skeletal remains are…