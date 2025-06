One County Carlow town looks set to get new houses.

Conditional planning permission‘s been granted to Edmondbay Development Ltd. to construct two blocks of two-storey, terraced homes – seven in total.

The development at Main Street, Hacketstown, will comprise six, three-beds as well as a two-bed.

An existing entrance and roadway to the side of The Friary restaurant will be upgraded to allow access with other site works to include the demolition of a stone shed.