Preparatory work for Kilkenny city’s newest street is underway.

It’s the next phase of the Abbey Quarter to be tackled and will see a a thoroughfare from Bateman Quay to a new urban park around the remnants of St Francis Abbey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seamus Foley is Acting Senior Engineer with the county council and says though the route’s expected to be finished by late January next year, it’ll take some time for it to open;