“She had a smile for everybody” so says Kilkenny City School Principal of Student who Died Suddenly

A local school community is trying to come to terms with the death of a teenage girl.

Lauren Shortt Halligan, from the city, died in hospital on Monday evening unexpectedly. Her funeral is to take place in the tomorrow.

Lauren was a student at Presentation Secondary school in Kilkenny city. Principal there Shane Hallahan says she was a very important part of their close-knit community there and will be sadly missed noting “My abiding memory always of Lauren will be she was very unassuming, she was very dignified and she had a smile for everybody; a calm individual’.

He adds “We’re very mindful of the hurt and the loss so many people are feeling right now and in the school here we’re endeavouring to work closely with all of the girls, offering them support and guidance and we’ll continue to do that”.