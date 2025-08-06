Ed Sheeran spent yesterday at the Fleadh.

The annual event is being hosted by Wexford with a variety of competitions and events taking place up until Sunday. (Programme here).

ADVERTISEMENT

The famed singer’s Granny was from just outside Gorey and he’s known to have visited the area many times.

One of his stop-offs saw him head for dinner in County Carlow while he also engaged the skill of Ardattin raised, global actress Saoirse Ronan for the official music video for Galway Girl.

Yesterday’s trip to the south east saw the star play songs to packed out pubs and car parks last evening with many videos of the performances circulating.