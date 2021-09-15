Guess the weight of the bull!
Shock and sadness in County Carlow community on death of local man abroad

It's not yet known how the young man died

A County Carlow community is this morning trying to come to terms with the death of a young local man abroad.

It’s not yet known how he died.

Leighlinbridge based Councillor Michael Doran has been telling KCLR News “There’s a sense of widespread shock and sadness here in Leighlin and the wider community on hearing of the death of a young man from our village here, he was the member of a popular and well-respected family and on behalf of our community we’d like to offer our thoughts and prayers to them at this sad and difficult time”.

