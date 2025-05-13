Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, in partnership with Carlow Tourism, Chamber, and Network Ireland, has launched the 2025 Shop Local, Shop Carlow campaign. This countywide effort encourages residents to support local businesses, boost the economy, and promote Carlow as a tourism destination.

As summer approaches and visitor numbers rise, the campaign reminds everyone that local choices make a difference. From independent retailers and artisans to cafés, restaurants, gardens, and heritage sites, Shop Local, Shop Carlow invites residents to act as ambassadors and support the community’s economic vitality.

At the launch, Cathaoirleach Cllr. Fergal Browne emphasised the importance of local spending: “Shopping locally supports our communities and invests in jobs and families. Let’s think local, act local, and be proud of what Carlow offers.”

Nicola Doran, CEO of County Carlow Chamber, highlighted the economic impact: “Every €10 spent locally generates over €40 in activity, helping sustain our villages, maintain jobs, and strengthen the local economy. Whether buying a gift or enjoying a coffee, your choices matter.”

Eileen O’Rourke, CEO of Carlow Tourism, added, “Tourism starts at home. We encourage residents to explore and promote local attractions, cafés, and heritage sites. Supporting local benefits us all.”

The campaign features digital and print promotions, along with competitions to raise awareness and reward supporters. During the recent Pan Celtic Festival, over 450 entries participated in a competition, with three winners receiving €100 vouchers for local venues.

The initiative is just beginning. In the coming months, residents and visitors will have more chances to win, discover local gems, and make a positive impact through everyday choices. Shop Local, Shop Carlow is more than a slogan — it’s a movement to celebrate and support what makes Carlow special.