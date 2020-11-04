Significant sum of cash found in Kilkenny City Centre

As we head for the Christmas season, and amid tough Covid-19 times, we all need to hold onto the money we have.

So, it’s great to hear that a significant sum of money was found in Kilkenny City at lunchtime today by a very honest local man who has handed it into an outlet for safe keeping.

If you know of somebody who may be missing it, please get in touch with KCLR so that we can reunite you. You can call 1890 90 96 96 or direct message us via our social platforms in confidence.

The owner will know the amount and should have some idea as to where it was lost.