Watch out for signs of suicide on World Suicide Prevention Day

Pieta House says there is support available for anyone who needs it

10/09/2021

Pieta House is reminding people to look out for the signs of suicide as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

The charity says behaviours like withdrawing from friends and family or extreme changes in mood can be signs someone could be struggling.

The latest figures from the CSO show 437 people died by suicide in Ireland in 2018.

Tom McEvoy Funding and Advocacy Manager with Pieta House, says listening support is there for anyone who’s struggling with their mental health.

You can contact Pieta House using the numbers below:

Feeling alone or afraid?

Talk to a therapist any time, day or night. If you need someone to talk to, we listen. Whatever you’re going through, you can call us anytime for FREE.

Freephone 1800 247 247to speak to a therapist if you are in crisis

Text HELP to 51444text our therapists if you are in crisis



Call 0818 111 126to make an appointment with a therapist

