Watch out for signs of suicide on World Suicide Prevention Day

Pieta House is reminding people to look out for the signs of suicide as part of World Suicide Prevention Day.

The charity says behaviours like withdrawing from friends and family or extreme changes in mood can be signs someone could be struggling.

The latest figures from the CSO show 437 people died by suicide in Ireland in 2018.

Tom McEvoy Funding and Advocacy Manager with Pieta House, says listening support is there for anyone who’s struggling with their mental health.

You can contact Pieta House using the numbers below: