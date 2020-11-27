Silence of the Lambs mask sold for €85,000 by Laois based auctioneer

Michael Flatley’s sold off the mask worn by Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter for €85,000.

Hundreds of thousands of euro worth of art and memorabilia from the dancer’s home in Co Cork was up for auction at Sheppard’s in Co Laois last night.

There were bids from as far away as Singapore, Taiwan and the US west coast.

Auctioneer Phillip Sheppard says the mask was used in the filming of the 2001 sequel to Silence of the Lambs.