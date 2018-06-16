‘Slow Roll Cycle’ for Men’s Health Week taking place in Kilkenny this morning

There’s a whole morning of events for men’s health taking place locally this morning.

As part of Men’s Health Week Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership have organised a Slow Roll Cycle.

Until 10 o’clock this morning there’s a free health check for all men at Langton’s Conservatory, then there’s a free health talk by Dr Noel Richardson.

After that a free group cycle gets underway at 10.45 around Kilkenny’s bridges and rivers and it finishes up with a free brunch in Langton’s.

It’s all about supporting men and boys to take care of their health.