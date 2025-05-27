“Small businesses are the backbone of the Irish economy and they need to be supported”.

So said Minister of State Alan Dillon as he continued a two-day visit to the Carlow Kilkenny constituency.

With special responsibility for Small Businesses and Retail at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, as well as the Circular Economy portfolio with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, he yesterday (Monday, 26th May) met with business representatives in Carlow;

KCLR News’ Martin Quilty’s been catching up with CEO of Carlow Chamber Nicola Doran;

Today, Minister Dillon is in Kilkenny to attend the Retail Excellence retreat at Lyrath Estate Hotel.

But first stopped by KCLR HQ for a chat with our Brian Redmond – hear that in full here;