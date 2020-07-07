Social media should be used to educate younger people about the Coronavirus says Kilkenny based doctor

A local GP says social media should be used in educating young people about Coronavirus.

There have been recent reports of younger people flouting social distancing guidelines, particularly outside pubs in Dublin City Centre.

Dr Tadhg Crowley from Ayrefield Medical Centre in Kilkenny says a lot of younger people think the virus can’t affect them:

“Part of me wonders is the right media being reached out to for young people, the instagrams and the snapchats of the world, are they being indoctrinated with messages that are public health conscious:”.

He said “I don’t know the answer to that question but certainly there is a cohort of people that just don’t seem to be following these rules and regulations or don’t believe the seriousness of the disease and don’t believe that it can actually affect them”.