Carlow town will today see the beginnings of a it’s new community focal point.

The sod’s set to be turned on the long awaited €4.5million Tullow Road Multi-Functional Hub this morning after contracts for the development were signed in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s expected to be completed next year and its aim is to facilitate new and existing supports and services, catering for physical, social and community needs.

Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says it’s great for so many;