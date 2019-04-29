Some elective procedures at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny cancelled today

Its a busy start to the week at St Luke’s Hospital.

Management have issued a notice this morning to advise that some elective procedures have had to be cancelled due to a surge in the numbers being admitted through the Emergency Department.

It urges people to only attend the emergency department at the moment if you are seriously ill or require urgent care.

The hospital says it has admitted a lot of seriously ill patients over the weekend many of them with respiratory and other complex illnesses.

Meanwhile loose roof tiles at the Emergency Dept as a result of Storm Hannah at the weekend have now been secured.

The waiting and admissions area had to close on Saturday because of some storm damage