A number of important public buildings in Kilkenny and Carlow are going to be lit up in green for the next two nights, as part of a lyme disease awareness campaign.

May is the month dedicated to the cause with campaigners gathering at Leinster House tomorrow (Tuesday) to call on Government to provide greater supports to those suffering from the disease.

Kilkenny Courthouse and Town Hall will light up green tonight with Kilkenny Castle bathing in the colour tomorrow while Carlow Town Hall and council buildings are also involved in the initiative.

Local campaigner Ann Maher outlines why we need to keep the conversation going;