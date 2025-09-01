Some traffic disruption’s expected locally as Electric Picnic attendees depart the County Laois hosting site.

One of the biggest arts and music events in the region has been taking place at Stradbally, with ticket-holders showing up in their droves since last Thursday.

Many will undertake the return home in the coming hours as campsites close this afternoon and to facilitate this Gardaí have announced that a 30km section of the N80 between Portlaoise and Carlow will be closed for a time today (from Bloomfield Roundabout, Portlaoise, to Simmonsmill Cross).



Meanwhile, self-test breathalysers are available in three of the venue’s car parks so that festival-goers can test their blood alcohol levels before getting behind the wheel.

Thousands had turned out at the event which has been declared a huge success with organisers saying they’ve already secured headline acts for two of the three nights of 2026’s offering, though they declined to say which performers these will be.