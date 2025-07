Ability, not disability.

That’s the focus of SOS Kilkenny which today marks its fiftieth birthday.

Heartful harp and happy hugs boosted the warm welcome for the hundreds invited to two sessions on the Callan Road campus.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was there and linked up to The KCLR Daily with SOS Kilkenny CEO Francis Coughlan;

While some of those at the heart of the community there outlined what they love about the place;