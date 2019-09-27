SOS Kilkenny needs an extra million euro to provide the level of service it wants to

An extra million euro is what it would take to allow the SOS in Kilkenny to provide the level of service it wants to.

Deputy John McGuinness has told the Dáil that the centre for people with intellectual disabilities in Kilkenny is in dire need of more funding and extra respite beds.

He says this would stop incidents of their clients ending up in a bed in St Luke’s hospital for more than a year – which is what happened in at least one case that was previously reported on KCLR.

Deputy McGuinness says there’s been no change there saying “The gentleman in question is still in St Luke’s there is still no figures coming from the HSE”.

He adds “All of the individuals involved at various levels know about this case, they’ve shown no humanity or compassion and no real desire to deal with it which I find quite unacceptable”.