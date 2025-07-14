The South East has experienced almost no real GDP growth since 2018, in contrast to national growth of over 40%.

That is just one of the findings of the South East Economic Monitor 2025, a report compiled by independent researchers in conjunction with SETU, and published today.

It also found that at present, the region receives just €1,800 per person in major project funding, compared to a national average of nearly €8,000.

Speaking to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty, Lecturer in Accountancy at SETU John Casey said that discrepancies in capital investment across the country may get much worse;