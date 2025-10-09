A huge boost for pharmacy education in the south east has been announced.

South East Technological University has secured accreditation of its new five-year Master of Pharmacy programme by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland.

It builds on SETU’s existing strengths in pharmaceutical science, bioscience, nursing and healthcare, teaching and research.

Dr Claire Lennon, Head of Department of Pharmacy at SETU says they will welcome the first students next september.

She spoke to Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily.

Professor Veronica Campbell, President of SETU, welcomed the news, saying, “Accreditation of our MPharm programme represents a major step for SETU in expanding healthcare education and training in Ireland. Our provision of the programme will ensure that students across the southeast can pursue their studies regionally. More broadly, it allows our University to have a direct impact on the development of pharmacy in healthcare, community, and industry settings.”

“SETU’s MPharm supports the need for expansion of the national pharmacy workforce, as highlighted in reports by the PSI and the Irish Pharmacy Union. The establishment of our new Department of Pharmacy directly responds to these national, regional, and university imperatives. It also builds on SETU’s existing strengths in pharmaceutical science, bioscience, nursing and healthcare, teaching and research. I look forward seeing this great work come to life as we welcome students in the next academic year,” Prof. Campbell added.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank the HEA and the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation, and Science (DHERIS) for their support in bringing the MPharm programme to fruition.” Prof. Campbell concluded.