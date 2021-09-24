South Kilkenny cheese plant row to be heard in Supreme Court

The row over a planned 140 million euro cheese factory in South Kilkenny looks set to continue.

Kilkenny County Council and An Bord Pleanála had approved planning for the plant to be developed at Belview by Glanbia Ireland with its Dutch partners Royal A-ware.

The High Court had already rejected an appeal against the permission but now An Taisce has been granted leave to appeal directly to the Supreme Court.

An Taisce, in a statement published online, has welcomed the Supreme Court decision to accept the appeal which it believes ‘will provide clarity on important points of law’.

It says “The matter will return to court in several weeks following the exchange of legal submissions at which point a hearing date will be assigned”.

Glanbia Ireland has issued a statement with Chairman John Murphy saying “We remain totally committed to this project, which was granted planning approval by Kilkenny County Council in November of 2019. This project is critical to our market diversification post Brexit.”