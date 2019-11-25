South Kilkenny Councillor expects Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy bridge to have 2020 opening

A South Kilkenny councillor says she believes the new Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge won’t be open before the new year.

Councillors were told at the most recent meeting of the Piltown Municipal District that the structure from Glenmore to New Ross is still on track to open by Christmas.

However, there have been a number of delays – most recently work was stopped when a worker was badly injured on site.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Fidelis Doherty says she thinks it’ll be spring before it’s finished.