Kilkenny Lotto players are being encouraged to check their tickets closely, following a major win in the county over the weekend.

One player matched five numbers and the bonus in last Saturday’s main Lotto draw, and will now take home €43,686.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw from Centra on Piltown’s Main Street.

National Lottery spokesperson Darragh O’Dwyer says it’s the latest local win in weeks, telling KCLR News; “If you think you’re onto that winning ticket, make contact with our claims team you can either find our number through the national lottery website or email [email protected] so yeah, really exciting news for Kilkenny, as I say Kilkenny’s on a bit of a roll at the moment”.

The winning numbers were: 11, 14, 21, 25, 29, 39 and the bonus was 33.