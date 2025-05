The Camogie Association has announced it will call a special congress at Croke Park on the 22nd of May to resolve the skorts controversy.

A recent survey shows 83 percent of inter-county players would prefer to wear shorts instead of skorts or be given a choice.

A protest by Dublin and Kilkenny players last weekend resulted in the game almost being called off.

Cork and Waterford camogie teams also confirmed they intend to wear shorts at this Saturday’s Senior Munster Final.