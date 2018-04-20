Special Olympics volunteers fundraising in Kilkenny & Carlow today

Hundreds of volunteers are taking to the streets of Carlow and Kilkenny today as Special Olympics Ireland’s National Collection Day is underway.

The charity is hoping to raise 600,000 euro from its collection points around the country.

The Special Olympics are taking place in Dublin this summer with more than 50 local athletes taking part.

Annette Codd from the Leinster Olympics told KCLR they’ll have plenty of volunteers out locally from this morning.

There’s 1250 people out around the country fundraising for the day, 250 of them are in Kilkenny and Carlow.

6 local schools are also involved.