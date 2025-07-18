Specsavers Carlow will today launch its new, expanded audiology hub in the heart of the town.

Its offerings include advanced testing equipment and plans for a weekend clinic as well as a second testing room during the week which will double appointment availability and reducing customer wait times.

Celebrations will see an in-store DJ, spot prizes, goody bags and treats from an on-site ice-cream van.

While The KCLR Daily will aim to capture the atmosphere broadcasting from the premises 10am to 1pm.

Specsavers Retail Director Dolores O’Neill has been telling KCLR News;