There’s been a significant uptick in the number of vehicles stolen in the South East.

Gardai­ in the Carlow/Kilkenny and Waterford Division have issued the warning, amid a spate of car thefts in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, eight people were arrested and charged in connection with such crimes in the area.

Inspector Shay Keevans, says people should check the security of their vehicles: There has been an increase in vehicles been stolen and mainly in the cities- I would advise people to be extra vigilant with their vehicles and lock up.