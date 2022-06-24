St Kieran’s Cemetery Mass in Kilkenny will not go ahead as planned later

A decision has been taken not to proceed with the Annual Mass and Blessing of the Graves at St Kieran’s Cemetery in Kilkenny this evening (Friday).

Team Leader at St John’s Parish Fr Dan Carroll says it follows advice from weather, technical crew and Health & safety personnel.

The Mass will now be celebrated at St. John’s Church, Dublin Road at 7.30pm.

Mass from St. John’s Church will be broadcast on FM106.8 and may be listened to in the locality.