St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has been ranked the fourth busiest hospital in the country today — marking the second time this week it has appeared near the top of the national overcrowding list.

According to the latest figures from the INMO, 21 patients at St Luke’s are currently without beds. Six are waiting in the emergency department, while 15 are being treated on trolleys in wards.

Nationwide, 319 people are without a hospital bed this morning as pressure continues to mount on the healthcare system.

University Hospital Limerick, Galway University Hospital, and Mayo University Hospital are reporting the highest trolley numbers in the country.

Health officials are continuing to urge the public to consider alternative care options where appropriate, such as GPs or local injury units, to ease pressure on emergency departments.