St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is today ranked among the seven busiest hospitals in Ireland, as the number of patients waiting on beds nationwide rises sharply.

According to the latest figures from the INMO trolley watch, 438 people across the country are without a hospital bed this morning — an increase of 81 since Friday. St Luke’s is experiencing a significant spike, with 21 patients now waiting for a bed, up from just one on Friday.

Of those, 15 are in the emergency department, while 6 are waiting on wards.

The highest levels of overcrowding have been recorded at University Hospital Limerick, Cork University Hospital, and University Hospital Galway, where patient numbers waiting on trolleys or chairs remain critically high.

The surge in hospital overcrowding continues to put pressure on healthcare services nationwide, with staff and patients feeling the strain as demand intensifies.