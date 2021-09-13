St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has one of the lowest numbers of patients with Covid-19

321 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals this morning.

It’s an increase of six since yesterday, while it also represents a 16 percent fall from last Monday.

Latest ICU figures show there’s 59 people there receiving treatment.

Last night four patients with the virus were being treated at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, one getting intensive care.

The local facility is in the lower ten public hospitals across the country for Coronavirus cases.