St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is among the six busiest hospitals in Ireland this morning.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 18 patients are currently waiting on a bed at the local hospital. Of these, nine are waiting in the Emergency Department, while nine more are on wards.

Across the country, 468 admitted patients are waiting for beds today, highlighting ongoing pressure on the health system.

University Hospital Limerick remains the worst affected, with 116 patients waiting for beds — the highest number recorded nationally.

The INMO continues to call for urgent action to tackle hospital overcrowding, particularly as demand remains high into the summer months.