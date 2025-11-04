Today St Luke’s Hospital, Carlow Kilkenny, is extremely busy and is experiencing significant high levels of activity with large numbers of people presenting to its Emergency Department.

Members of the public are being asked to consider all available care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).

Many of those attending need to be admitted for ongoing treatment, which is leading to pressure on bed availability. This is impacting on bed capacity across the hospital. These ongoing pressures are resulting in significant delays for patients in the ED who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward.

Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available at the earliest opportunity for patients who need to be admitted.

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department. People who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority, and those who do not require urgent care may experience long waiting times.

We ask the public to consider their care options. If your health problem is not an emergency, you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the GP out-of-hours service, in the first instance.

https://www2.hse.ie/under-the-weather/ . For advice on how to treat your symptoms at home, please visit the HSE Under the Weather website

Hospital management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this busy period.