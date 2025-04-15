St. Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is once again listed among the top ten most overcrowded hospitals in the country, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The INMO’s Trolley Watch report shows that 20 patients are currently waiting for beds at St. Luke’s — with seven in the emergency department and 13 more being treated on wards.

Nationwide, a total of 492 patients are without a bed in Irish hospitals today.

University Hospital Limerick remains the most overcrowded, with 97 patients waiting, followed by 43 at Cork University Hospital.

Healthcare staff and unions continue to raise concerns over hospital capacity, particularly in regional hospitals like St. Luke’s, where demand regularly exceeds available resources.